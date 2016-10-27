Police hunt car driver who fled crash scene in Peterborough

Police are looking to trace the driver of a car after it was involved in a crash in Peterborough last night.

Police are looking for the driver of a silver Volkswagon Golf, registration EX05 KRJ, that crashed into several pieces of wooden street furniture at 10.44pm on Wednesday, October 26, in Monument Street at its junction with Broadway.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Anyone who may have any information about this collision should call 101 and quote reference number CC-26102016-0604.