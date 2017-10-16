Police close A47 Soke Parkway in Peterborough for filming

Motorists in Peterborough faced delays and diversion on Sunday as police closed a long stretch on the A47 Soke Parkway.

The road was shut from Thorpe Wood roundabout between 4pm and 5pm with diversions put in place.

There was no incident, but the road was closed to allow officers to reconstruct and film a fatal crash which took place on the road earlier this year.

Sunday afternoon was chosen by specialist collision investigation officers as the light and conditions were comparable to the time when the collision occurred.

The reconstruction is for evidential purposes and to inform the coroner and any future hearing. It will not be seen by the public.