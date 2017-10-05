Police appeal for witnesses after two BMWs collide on A141

Police are appealing for witnesses to a two vehicle collision on the A141 yesterday (Wednesday, October 4).

Emergency services including the fire service, ambulance and Magpas air ambulance were called to the Isle of Ely Way between Chatteris and Wimblington at about 5.30pm.

The collision involved a black BMW X5 and a silver BMW 530 which went into a ditch.

One man from the BMW 530 was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision is asked to call PC Steph Corletto at the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 368.