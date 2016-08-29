Police appeal after man arrested following crash in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between two cars on the A141 Isle of Ely Way at Wimblington.

The crash happened at about 2.50am today (August 29) near the junction with Manea Road.

It involved a silver BMW coupe and a black Kia. The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 60, suffered slight injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The driver of the BMW, 28-year-old man from Chatteris, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving and released on bail.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle involved just prior.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jim Norton at the road policing unit on 101.