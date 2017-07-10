Peterborough road shut as Anglian Water investigates leak

A road in Peterborough has been shut so Anglian Water can investigate a leak.

The planned works are currently taking place in All Saints Road, close to Park Road.

Olivia Hayton, Anglian Water spokeswoman, said: “We are carrying out some planned work on All Saints Road, Peterborough, to investigate a leak. This unfortunately means work must be carried out on the road for a short period of time.

“The work is expected to be finished by Wednesday (July 12), but of course if we can complete the work sooner, we will.

“Our customers can keep up to date with any works being carried out on our webpage, In Your Area. Customers are also able to sign up to mobile updates from In Your Area, so when they’re on the go, we can keep them updated.”