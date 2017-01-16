Peterborough motorists warned to expect long delays due to LAMMA 2017 this week

Motorists are being warned they face long delays around the East of England Showground because of a large agricultural show taking place this week.

The LAMMA event is the UK’s largest farm machinery, equipment show, and is being held at East of England Showground in Peterborough on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19.

It is estimated up to 10,000 vehicles will travel to the event, which is just off the A605 and A1/A1M junction each day.

Peterborough Arena posted on social media: “Please be aware that traffic around the Showground will be heavier at peak times, 7am-9am and 3pm-5pm during Lamma on 18th & 19th Jan.”

Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust tweeted this morning: “Remember that the LAMMA show will cause some traffic chaos on Wednesday and Thursday this week in Pboro. Leave enough time for your journey.”

The event opens at 6am on Wednesday and finishes at 6pm on Thursday.