Peterborough motorists warned to expect lengthy delays Nene Parkway today and Paston Parkway tomorrow

Motorists in Peterborough are being warned of potential delays on the Nene Parkway today (Thursday) and Paston Parkway tomorrow (Friday) as roadworks are taking place on verges.

The works, which will include grass cutting and litter clearing, are scheduled to take place between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

There are likely to be lane closures to allow workers to carry out the works safely.

The works are being carried out by Peterborough City Council, who said they are carried out during the day to keep rush hour delays to a minimum.

On Monday last week there were lengthy delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway while similar works were carried out.

Amey will be completing the works today on Nene Parkway, between the A47 and Fletton Parkway - one lane affected, southbound only.

Tomorrow, July 14, work will move to Paston Parkway, between Gunthorpe Road and Davids Lane, outside lane on both carriageways affected due to work in the central reservation.

As reported in the Peterborough Telegraph, the work was originally due to take place on Tuesday, July 11, but were delayed.