Peterborough man named following fatal motorcycle crash

A man has been named following a fatal collision in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Kevin Goodchild, 60, of Cherrytree Grove, Peterborough, was riding his grey Piaggio motorcycle in Gunthorpe Road at about 3.40pm when he was involved in a collision.

Tributes laid in Gunthorpe Road

For unknown reasons the motorcycle left the carriageway and collided with a bus shelter.

Police, ambulance and the air ambulance all attended, however, sadly Kevin’s injuries proved fatal.

His next of kin has been informed.

Flowers and tributes have been laid at the scene of the collision.