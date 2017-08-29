Peterborough man, 37, killed in Ailsworth crash

A man has died following a collision in Ailsworth yesterday (Monday August 28).
Emergency services were called to Station Road, Ailsworth at about 1.52pm to a single vehicle collision involving a blue BMW which had left the road and entered a ditch.
Sadly, the front seat passenger of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man from Peterborough, died at the scene.
The driver, a man in his 30s, and a rear seat passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to the road policing unit on 101 quoting CC-28082017-0247.
