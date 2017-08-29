Search

Peterborough man, 37, killed in Ailsworth crash

Bank holiday tragedy. Single Car RTC, Station Road, Ailsworth, Monday 28 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA
A man has died following a collision in Ailsworth yesterday (Monday August 28).

Emergency services were called to Station Road, Ailsworth at about 1.52pm to a single vehicle collision involving a blue BMW which had left the road and entered a ditch.

The air ambulance landed at the scene. Photo: Mark Smith

Sadly, the front seat passenger of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man from Peterborough, died at the scene.

The driver, a man in his 30s, and a rear seat passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to the road policing unit on 101 quoting CC-28082017-0247.

Police closed the road for several hours. Photo: Mark Smith

