Peterborough man, 37, killed in Ailsworth crash

A man has died following a collision in Ailsworth yesterday (Monday August 28).

Emergency services were called to Station Road, Ailsworth at about 1.52pm to a single vehicle collision involving a blue BMW which had left the road and entered a ditch.

The air ambulance landed at the scene. Photo: Mark Smith

Sadly, the front seat passenger of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man from Peterborough, died at the scene.

The driver, a man in his 30s, and a rear seat passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to the road policing unit on 101 quoting CC-28082017-0247.