Peterborough commuters warned of three lorry crash closing A1 both ways to the north of city

Peterborough commuters using the A1 to head north of the city today are being warned that the road is shut in both directions after a crash involving three lorries.

The road is closed in both directions at the A52 junction at Grantham.

Police said: “The A1 at Grantham has been closed due to a serious incident that happened just before 8am at the bridge on Dysart Road.

“A section of the A1 between the A52 and the A607 junctions has been closed and diversions are being put in place.”

Significant delays are already building.

A diversion has been set up - northbound - exit at the junction with B1174 (Little Ponton) and take the B1174 towards Grantham. Then join the A52 eastbound.

Southbound - exit at A52 and take the A52 westbound to Bingham. There join the A46 southbound and take the A606 to re-join the A1..

