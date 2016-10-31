Pensioner injured after collision between mobility scooter and car

A man in his 70s escaped serious injury earlier today following a collision between his mobility scooter and a vehicle in Wisbech.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) was called to the junction of Weasenham Lane and Elm Low Road at about 9.45am this morning, Monday October 31, and dispatched a rapid response vehicle (RRV) and an ambulance.

Emergency Medical Technician Amy Thomson was on the RRV: “The scooter had been hit on the left side, causing it to tip over. On assessment of the patient he had sustained rib and facial injuries on his right-hand side.

“Thankfully he was otherwise ok. We treated him for cuts and bruising and he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for further care.”