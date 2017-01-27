Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with lorry on A47

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries on the A47 last night after being involved in a collision with a lorry.

Police were called at 6.10pm yesterday, Thursday January 26, to reports of a collision on the A47 near Wisbech.

The collision involved a HGV and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101.