Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with lorry on A47

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries on the A47 last night after being involved in a collision with a lorry.
Police were called at 6.10pm yesterday, Thursday January 26, to reports of a collision on the A47 near Wisbech.
The collision involved a HGV and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.