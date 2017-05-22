Pedestrian rushed to hospital after two car crash in Peterborough

A pedestrian was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital this morning after she was involved in a two car collision.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at just before 10am today, Monday May 22, to Edgerley Drain Road, in Fengate, Peterborough, to a report of a collision between two cars and pedestrian.

An ambulance officer and ambulance crew were dispatched to the scene of the crash which involved a Peugeot 307 and a BMW 3 Series.

They treated a woman, believed to be in her 50s, who had neck and back injuries.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.

Neither of the drivers were injured, but both cars required recovery after being badly damaged.