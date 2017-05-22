Pedestrian rushed to hospital after two car crash in Peterborough

A pedestrian was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital this morning after she was involved in a two car collision.
Police and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at just before 10am today, Monday May 22, to Edgerley Drain Road, in Fengate, Peterborough, to a report of a collision between two cars and pedestrian.
An ambulance officer and ambulance crew were dispatched to the scene of the crash which involved a Peugeot 307 and a BMW 3 Series.
They treated a woman, believed to be in her 50s, who had neck and back injuries.
She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.
Neither of the drivers were injured, but both cars required recovery after being badly damaged.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.