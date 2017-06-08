Pedestrian killed in crash in Wyton

A man has died following a collision on the B1090, Sawtry Way, near Wyton yesterday evening.

At about 6.15pm on Wednesday June 7, David Pratt, 45, of Blenheim Court in Wyton, was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with an Audi A3.

Sadly Mr Pratt died of his injuries at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident 467 of June 7.