A pedestrian has died following a collision with a lorry.

Gary Durack, 61, of Willow Walk, Wyton, was walking along the A1123 Huntingdon Road in Wyton on Friday, November 17, at about 3.45pm when he was involved in a collision with a Scania lorry.

Mr Durack sadly died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 181 of 17 November.