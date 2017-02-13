Parent parking: ‘Somebody is going to get seriously hurt really soon, it’s so dangerous, it’s a big problem for the school’

Safer Peterborough are cracking down on parents who park illegally or dangerously outside school gates in the city.

The issue has been repeatedly highlighted by school staff and city councillors alike.

Safer Peterborough civil enforcement teams have now begun a crackdown which has seen parents spoken to and, in some cases, parking tickets issued.

Park Ward councillor Richard Ferris has highlighted issues outside Queens Drive Primary School and Thomas Deacon Academy and tweeted to say he was pleased to see Safer Peterborough taking action.

Sarah Skinner, headteacher at Queens Drive Primary School said: “Somebody is going to get seriously hurt really soon, it’s so dangerous, it’s a big problem for the school.”

As well as parking issues, it is an offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 if you do not stop when signalled to do so by a school crossing patrol.

If you do not stop, the possible penalties include: a fine of up to £1,000, three penalty points and a potential disqualification

Safer Peterborough says: “You should always stop a safe distance away from the crossing patrol. After people have crossed the road, you must not move off until the patrol officer has returned to the pavement.

“You should take special care when driving near schools, even if there is no crossing patrol in operation.”