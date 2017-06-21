Overturned caravan on A1M causing delays between Sawtry and Peterborough

An overturned Land Rover Discovery pulling a caravan is causing long delays on the A1M northbound between Sawtry and Peterborough this afternoon.

Police say there is “traffic congestion” between junction 16 & 17 due to recovery of the vehicle, which has left the road.

Police were called at about 12.20pm this afternoon.

Officers said that all occupants of the vehicle were out upon their arrival and that it had travelled around 10 metres from the road and partially entered a ditch.