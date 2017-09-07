Overnight road closures on two Peterborough parkways to improve lighting

There will be overnight road closures on two Peterborough parkways to allow for the lighting to be improved.

Works to upgrade the street lighting to LED lighting on Nene Parkway (A1260) are underway.

The works, which are part of a city wide programme, will be carried out around the Junction 33 (Longthorpe) roundabout and follow resurfacing work which took place throughout July and August.

All works will be carried out between the hours of 8pm and 6am. The road will be open as usual during the day, however there will be a speed limit of 40mph.

The southbound carriageway of the Nene Parkway will be closed overnight (8pm to 6am) on weekday nights this week (4-8 September) and next week (11-15 September).

Longthorpe Parkway will also be closed in both directions during this time. Diversions will be in place and signed.

For the last two weeks of the month (18-22 and 25-29 September) there will be an overnight closure (8pm to 6am) on the northbound carriageway on weekday nights. However, Longthorpe Parkway will not be closed during this period.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development at the council, said: “We always try and carry out works at night to keep disruption to a minimum.

“This lighting upgrade will improve visibility on city roads, making them safer to drive on at night. These works are not a regular occurrence and we ask members of the public to bear with us while they take place.”

Further closures are likely in October to finish the enhancements on this stretch of road. Details of these will be made available over the coming weeks.