One killed and two seriously injured in Ailsworth crash

Bank holiday tragedy. Single Car RTC, Station Road, Ailsworth, Monday 28 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA
One person has been killed and two more seriously injured in a car crash in Ailsworth yesterday.

Police, fire crews, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to Station Road at 1.52pm on Monday, August 28.

Police closed the road for several hours. Photo: Mark Smith

A single vehicle, a BMW, had left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sadly a police spokesman this morning confirmed one person has died in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call police on 101 quoting incident number 247 of August 28.

The air ambulance landed at the scene. Photo: Mark Smith

