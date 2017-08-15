One injured in serious crash in Cambridgeshire Fens

One person has been injured in a serious two car collision in the Cambridgeshire Fens this afternoon.

Police were called at 1.05pm today, Tuesday August 15, to the crash at Boots Bridge on Sixteen Foot Bank.

One person has been injured and ambulance crews have attended the scene. The extent of injuries to those involved is not yet known.

The road is blocked and police are at the scene but motorists are advised to avoid the area.