Night-time closures this week on Bourges Boulevard as Queensgate footbridge works continue

Bourges Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight, Tuesday to Friday this week.

Work continues on the refurbishment of the footbridge over Bourges Boulevard by Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The project is part of a £9.5million investment in the Bourges Boulevard Corridor funded by the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership. This includes schemes on Bishop’s Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Bridge Street and the earlier carriageway improvements on Bourges Boulevard.

As a result of the refurbishment, Bourges Boulevard between Crescent Bridge and Waitrose will be closed northbound between 8pm and 6am on Tuesday June 6 and Wednesday June 7 and southbound between on 9pm and 6am on Thursday June 8 and Friday June 9.

Diversions will be in place and signposted. It will still be possible to access Peterborough Railway Station when the closures are in place.

Simon Machen, director of growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “The funding is now in place to move forward with the much-needed refurbishment of the footbridge.

“Works on this almost 40-year-old structure include essential repair and maintenance as well as making it safer to use by installing CCTV and giving it a new look as part of the wider public realm improvements in the city.”