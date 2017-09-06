Nene Parkway closure causes headaches for Peterborough motorists

Motorists in Peterborough face long delays and a lengthy diversion due to the overnight closure of the southbound Nene Parkway last night.

Peterborough City Council is upgrading street lighting as part of a city wide programme to upgrade to LED lighting.

These works continue until October and are taking place overnight.

These works will generally only result in lane closures, not full carriageway closures, but a full carriageway closure between 8pm and 6am last night caused problems and delays for many Peterborough motorists.

The works are being carried out around the Junction 33 (Longthorpe) roundabout and follow resurfacing work which took place throughout July and August.

The road is open as usual during the day however, there will be a speed limit of 40mph.

The southbound carriageway of the Nene Parkway will be closed overnight (8pm to 6am) on weekday nights this week (4-8 September) and next week (11-15 September).

Longthorpe Parkway will also be closed in both directions during this time. Diversions will be in place and signed.

For the following two weeks (18-22 and 25-29 September) there will be a overnight closure (8pm to 6am) on the northbound carriageway on weekday nights. However Longthorpe Parkway will not be closed during this period.