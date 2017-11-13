Mum-of-three is second person to die after Fenland crash - police continue to hunt man who fled scene

A second person has died following a collision in Black Drove, Murrow, on Thursday morning (November 9).

Mother of three Kayleigh Harrison, 29, of The Lawns in Wisbech, died when the Vauxhall Astra she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit at 7.10am.

MUCH LOVED: Jade Green

The driver of the vehicle, Jade Green, 24, of Beechwood Road in Wisbech, was driving the vehicle and died at the scene.

A third passenger, a man in his 20s, remains in a critical but stable condition in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for information to trace a fourth person who was believed to be in the vehicle, but left the scene. The man is described as white, in his 20s, with dark curly hair and a beard.

In a statement Kayleigh’s family said: “Kayleigh was unique, lived life to the full and had lots of friends.”

The scene of the crash in Murrow last week

Kayleigh leaves a daughter, aged 11, and two boys aged 7 and 4.

Anyone with information about the collision or the man’s identity is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 73 of 9 November, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.