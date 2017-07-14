Multiple injuries after coach full of schoolchildren and lorry crash on A14 near Huntingdon

A crash between a coach full of schoolchildren and a lorry is blocking the A14 near Huntingdon this afternoon.

One lane is blocked on the A14 eastbound at junction 24, A1198 Cambridge Road at Godmanchester.

Police and ambulance are on the scene and there are delays back along the A14 Spur towards Alconbury and to Brampton Hut.

The East of England Ambulance Service said multiple injuries are reported, but none appear to be serious.

A police spokesman could not confirm which school the children were from, only that they were on their way back from a school trip.

The Westbound carriageway is also very heavy past the scene.