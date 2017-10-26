Motorists urged to avoid A1 in Cambridgeshire after serious rush hour crash

There are long delays on the A1 southbound in Cambridgeshire this morning, Thursday October 26, after a serious collision.

The road is currently blocked and police are at the scene of the crash at Buckden.

The collision took place at 8.24am and involves three vehicles.

An elderly man is being treated at the scene by paramedics.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there are delays back through the roadworks area as far as the A14/Brampton Hut junction.