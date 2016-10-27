Motorist reported for driving without due care and attention after early morning crash

A motorist has been reported for driving without due care and attention after a crash in Ramsey St Mary this morning.

The collision happened at about 6.50am on the B1040 Herne Road and involved a red Ford KA and a blue Honda motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike suffered slight injuries. The driver of the Ford was reported for driving without due care and attention.

PC Chris Jupp from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw either vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision.

“In particular, I am keen to speak to the drivers of the HGV and car who stopped at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Jupp on 101.