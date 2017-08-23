Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Bourges Boulevard collision

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Peterborough City Centre last night.
Police and ambulance crews were called at 6.22pm to the collision at the roundabout near Toys R Us on Bourges Boulevard.
A Peugeot 206 and a Vespa Typhoon had collided and the road was blocked while emergency services attended the scene.
A police spokesman said the male rider of the Vespa suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.
