Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Bourges Boulevard collision

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Peterborough City Centre last night.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 6.22pm to the collision at the roundabout near Toys R Us on Bourges Boulevard.

The scene of the collision

A Peugeot 206 and a Vespa Typhoon had collided and the road was blocked while emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesman said the male rider of the Vespa suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.