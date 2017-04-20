Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Wisbech

A man suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Wisbech yesterday, Wednesday April 20.
The male rider of a Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a white Peugeot Partner van at 4.45pm in Weasenham Lane at the junction with Churchill Road.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance in a serious condition. The van driver was not injured.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101.
