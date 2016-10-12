Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries following collision with car

A teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A43 near Easton-on-the-Hill.

The collision happened at the junction with Racecourse Road and the A43 at about 3.50pm on Sunday (October 9).

A black Zontes 125 motorcycle, which was travelling southbound along the A43 towards Easton-on-the-Hill, was in collision with a silver Honda Civic, driven by a 70-year-old man from Newcastle.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man from Kings Cliffe, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.