Motorcyclist injured in Wimblington crash

A motorcyclist was injured in collision with a van in Wimblington this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 10am to the crash in Blue Lane at the junction with Addison Road.

The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics for a broken wrist.

While clearing the road of debris police also managed to apprehend this four legged friend who had escaped from a nearby garden.

The dog was reunited with his owners.