Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Peterborough

A collision between a car and a scooter is blocking a road near Peterborough city centre this afternoon.

Police were called to Westfield Road at its junction with Priory Road at 3.20pm today, Wednesday May 31.

The man riding the scooter has suffered a shoulder and knee injury but further details are not yet available.

Stagecoach buses are diverting down Grange Road as a result of the crash and motorists are advised to avoid the area.