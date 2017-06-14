Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash near Wisbech

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a collision between his motorbike and a car.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 11.15am yesterday, Tuesday June 13, to reports of the collision on the Walton Highway in Wisbech.

A rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew, ambulance officer, and the air ambulance from Magpas was sent to assist.

Medics treated the man, who was unconscious, for serious injuries, including one to his head, before he was sedated and airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for further care.