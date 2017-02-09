Miles of queues on A14 after collision damages crash barrier

There are queues of several miles on the A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge this morning after a collision damaged a crash barrier.
There was a collision between a lorry and a Mini at 7.55am on the A14 westbound just before Spittals roundabout.
Nobody was injured in the collision but the armco barrier needs to be repaired.
As a result traffic is queuing from Huntingdon back to Bar Hill.
There are also delays on the A1198 and in Godmanchester as traffic tries to divert.
UPDATE: The road has now been cleared.
