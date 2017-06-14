Manhunt for driver of car who fled Peterborough crash scene

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a car crash in Peterborough.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at the junction of Newark Avenue and Eastfield Road at 3am on Sunday June 11.

The Eastfield Cemetery gates have also been damaged. Photo Melanie Murray

A blue Renault Megane left the road, damaging railings, a street sign and the gates of Eastfield Cemetery.

The drive fled the scene on foot, heading towards Central Avenue and leaving the car running.

The driver of the car has not yet been traced by police and investigations continue.

Anyone with information about the crash, or the identity of the driver of the car, should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

The Newark Avenue sign has been knocked out of the ground. Photo: Melanie Murray