Man who died in Buckminster quarry accident is named by police

Police have named the 57-year-old man who died in yesterday’s (Monday’s) accident at a Buckminster quarry as Richard Marjoram.

He was killed in an incident involving an HGV lorry at Stainby Quarry in Crabtree Road.

Mr Marjoram’s son, Ben, said: “We are deeply shocked and upset at the death of my father, who was a very special husband to mum and also a fantastic father and much loved grandfather.

“Words cannot describe how much we will miss him.”

A joint investigation in to the accident is being carried out by Lincolnshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report at just after 11am of an industrial accident involving an HGV and a 57-year-old man, who was an employee at the quarry.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Mr Marjoram lived at Deeping St Nicholas, near Stamford.