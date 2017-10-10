Man taken to Peterborough City Hospital after crash involving motorcycle and car on A141

A motorcyclist has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital after a crash on the A141 at March.

Police were called at around noon to reports of a collision involving a car and motorbike on the A141 at March around 100 yards from Tesco, heading towards Wisbech.

The air ambulance was initially called but was stood down as emergency crews first on the scene deemed injuries to the driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, and the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, to be minor.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

One lane of the A141 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but is has since been reopened.