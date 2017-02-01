Man taken to hospital with chest pains after crash on A1 at Peterborough

A man suffered chest pains following a two vehicle collision on the A1 at Peterborough today.
Police and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust was called to a two-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound at about 6.14am today, Wednesday February 1.
An ambulance crew and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched.
They assessed one of the drivers, a 70-year-old male, who was suffering with chest pains, before taking him to the Peterborough City Hospital for further care.
Nobody else is reported to have been injured in the collision.
