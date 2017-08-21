Man taken to hospital after falling off footbridge onto Peterborough road

A man has been taken to hospital after he fell off a footbridge onto a Peterborough road.
The emergency services were called to the aid of the 27-year-old in Bretton Way at 5.05pm this afternoon (Monday, August 21).
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the man suffered leg injuries but that there were no suggestions he had been hit by a car.
An air ambulance was called out but the man is believed to have been taken to hospital by land ambulance.
Traffic is said to now be flowing freely.
