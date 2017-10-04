Man taken to hospital after collision in Peterborough

A man was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Peterborough today (Wednesday, October 4).
The East of England Ambulance Service received a call at 12.37pm today to Boongate.
A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew were dispatched to the scene.
They treated a man, believed to be in his 70s, who had neck pain. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.
His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or serious.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.