Man taken to hospital after collision in Peterborough

A man was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Peterborough today (Wednesday, October 4).

The East of England Ambulance Service received a call at 12.37pm today to Boongate.

A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew were dispatched to the scene.

They treated a man, believed to be in his 70s, who had neck pain. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or serious.