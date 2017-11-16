Man suffers serious injury in crash on A1101 near Wisbech - road remains closed

A man has suffered serious injuries after a collision between a car and a lorry near Wisbech in the early hours of this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A1101 between Elm and Outwell at 1.20am today, Thursday November 16.

The driver of the car was extracted from the vehicle and has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with serious injuries.

The road remains closed for accident investigation work and to allow Highways to clear debris and a diesel spill.

It is closed both ways between the B1101 Main Road and the A1122. Police are directing traffic.