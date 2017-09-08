Man suffers neck and spinal injuries after van leaves road and overturns in Whittlesey

A man has been taken to hospital with suspected neck and spinal injuries after a crash in Whittlesey this morning in which a van overturned.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 6.38am on Friday, September 8, to Benwick Road, the B1093 in Whittlesey.

Emergency services arrived to find a van on its side in a field.

Using specialist cutting equipment firefighters released one male casualty from the vehicle.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, with suspected neck and spinal injuries. He has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.