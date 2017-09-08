Man suffers neck and spinal injuries after van leaves road and overturns in Whittlesey

A man has been taken to hospital with suspected neck and spinal injuries after a crash in Whittlesey this morning in which a van overturned.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 6.38am on Friday, September 8, to Benwick Road, the B1093 in Whittlesey.
Emergency services arrived to find a van on its side in a field.
Using specialist cutting equipment firefighters released one male casualty from the vehicle.
A man, believed to be in his 30s, with suspected neck and spinal injuries. He has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.