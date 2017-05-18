Man suffers multiple injuries after lorry overturns closing A14 near Huntingdon

A man suffered multiple injuries after the container lorry he was driving crashed and overturned on the A14 near Huntingdon this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 3.45am on Thursday May 18 to the crash on the westbound carriageway at Brampton Hut.

The container lorry had overturned and fire crews from St Neots and Huntingdon had to use specialist cutting gear to release the male driver from the cab.

East of England Ambulance Service paramedics treated a man in his 50s who sustained multiple injuries.

The patient was in a stable condition before being taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Fire crews also used absorbent granules to cover a leak of around 100 litres of diesel and dammed the road’s drains to avoid contamination.

The road was closed for about an hour.