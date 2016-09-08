Man suffers life altering injuries after hitting crash barrier on A605 Cardea bypass

A man has suffered serious injuries this morning, Thursday September 8, after a van hit the crash barrier on the A605 Cardea bypass.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 9.59am to the scene of the crash.

Police attend a serious RTC involving a single van on the A605 Nr Farcet., A605, Peterborough 08/09/2016. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

A male has suffered serious, possibly life changing injuries.

An ambulance crew attended the scene and a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Trust confirmed a patient was being treated for face and leg injuries.

The road has been partially blocked to allow for vehicle recovery.

Police have partially closed the A605 at Fletton Parkway.

An eyewitness said the road is closed from the Ikea roundabout so you cant get up the A605 but you can still turn right coming out of Cardea.