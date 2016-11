A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Cottenham.

The crash happened at about 7.25pm on Friday (November 18) on Twenty Pence Road when a purple Ford Fusion left the road and collided with a hedge row.

The driver, Craig Granger, 42, of Broadway, Wilburton, sadly died at the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed it to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact PC Martin Lobley, at the road policing unit, on 101.