Search

Man killed in Ailsworth crash named by police as two more remain critical in hospital

Scene of fatal RTC at Station Road, Ailsworth EMN-170830-132640009
Scene of fatal RTC at Station Road, Ailsworth EMN-170830-132640009

A man who died following a collision in Ailsworth has been named by police.

Erikas Markovas, 37, of Crown Street, Peterborough, was the front seat passenger in a BMW when it crashed into a ditch in Station Road at about 1.50pm on Monday (August 28).

Bank holiday tragedy. Single Car RTC, Station Road, Ailsworth, Monday 28 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Bank holiday tragedy. Single Car RTC, Station Road, Ailsworth, Monday 28 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Sadly Mr Markovas died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remains in a critical condition. The rear seat passenger suffered serious injuries and also remains in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 247 of August 28.