Man killed in Ailsworth crash named by police as two more remain critical in hospital

A man who died following a collision in Ailsworth has been named by police.

Erikas Markovas, 37, of Crown Street, Peterborough, was the front seat passenger in a BMW when it crashed into a ditch in Station Road at about 1.50pm on Monday (August 28).

Bank holiday tragedy. Single Car RTC, Station Road, Ailsworth, Monday 28 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Sadly Mr Markovas died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remains in a critical condition. The rear seat passenger suffered serious injuries and also remains in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 247 of August 28.