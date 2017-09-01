Man killed and young child seriously injured in crash at Eye, Peterborough

A man has died following a collision on Crowland Road, Eye Green, shortly before 2.20pm this afternoon (September 1).

The man was driving a black Range Rover, when it is believed he lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the road and end up on its roof in a ditch.

Emergency services attended, but sadly the man died at the scene. The road is closed between Eye Green and the junction of the B1443.

A child who was a passenger in the vehicle received serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Further details of the injuries are not available at this stage.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicle prior to the incident, should contact the roads policing unit by calling 101.