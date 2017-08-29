Man killed and woman and two young children seriously injured in Northborough crash

A man has died following a collision in Northborough yesterday (August 28).

Emergency services were called to Peakirk Road, Northborough at about 1.45pm to a collision involving a grey Renault Kangoo Venture and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Sadly, the driver of the Renault Kangoo Venture, a 24-year-old man from Peterborough, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 28-year-old woman, and her two young passengers, both children aged under 10, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

It was one of two fatal collisions in Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday.

The road was closed between Church Street and Peking Road while recovery took place and was reopened at approximately 7pm.

Formal ID has not yet taken place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to the road policing unit on 101 quoting CC-28082017-0243.