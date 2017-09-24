Man killed after serious head on crash on A47 at Wisbech

A man has died following a serious collision on the A47 at Wisbech.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) are appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision late yesterday morning, Saturday September 23.

At approximately 11:19am, a white Ford Transit panel van and a white Yamaha motorbike were heading towards Wisbech when, close to a staggered crossroads near Broadend Road East, the motorbike was in collision with a grey BMW 520 travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s from the local area, sadly received fatal injuries as a result of the collision and died at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to it. In particular, they would like to hear from the occupants of a van who stopped at the scene but drove off before emergency services arrived. Anyone with information should contact the SCIT on 101.