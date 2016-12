A man was taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Yaxley this morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 5.49am today, Tuesday December 6, to Hod Fen Drove in Yaxley to a report of a car in a ditch.

An ambulance crew and ambulance officer attended.

They treated a man, believed to be in his 40s, who had neck pain.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.