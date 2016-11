A man has died after the car he was driving left a road and crashed into a tree.

Thomas Richard Beeby, 87, of Brington Road, Old Weston, was travelling northbound on the B660 at Old Weston when the red Suzuki Grand Vitara he was driving continued straight on at the T-junction with Brington Road.

The crash was reported at 6.50pm yesterday, Thursday November 10.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact the road policing unit on 101.